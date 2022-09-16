Streator library will kick off fall events Sept. 19, including fall leaves scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., is kicking off its fall events schedule with a variety of events for all ages.

From Monday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Sept. 24, children can pick up a checklist at the front desk and participate in the Fall Leaves Scavenger Hunt in the library.

All events are free to attend, no library card is needed. Some events may require registration. Event details can be found at the library website at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 815-672-2729.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Throughout the month, anyone without a library card can sign up and be entered into a prize raffle.

Adult events

Noon Monday, Sept. 19: Tech talk.

1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: Cozy Mystery Book Club

4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: Anime Club

4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22: Game night

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22: Seed saving workshop

5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Make an easy fall wreath

Children events

5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19: After school arts and crafts.

4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: Lego Club: Buckets of Legos!

4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: Teen Anime Club

4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22: STEM potato planting

10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Story time

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Pre-school play group

2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” movie.

5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: IRL Minecraft