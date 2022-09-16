Police blotter: September 16, 2022

Ashley N. Gaines, 30, of Mendota, was arrested Thursday on the 700 block of Meadowview Lane in Mendota on a La Salle County warrant for a probation violation, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Gaines was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Jose R. Avila, 29, of Spring Valley, was arrested 3:34 p.m. Thursday at Shooting Park Road and West Street on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended and a Bureau County failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended, Peru police said. Avila also was cited on a complaint of passing a loading school bus.
Damion J. Estes, 27, of Peru, was arrested 6:49 p.m. Thursday at Third and Putnam streets on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of retail theft and cited on an ordinance complaint for possession of marijuana, Peru police said.
Allen A. Matney, 33, of Oglesby, was arrested Thursday at Boyce Memorial Drive and Huron Street on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended and cited on a complaint of no insurance, Ottawa police said.
John R. Fleming, 57, of Ottawa, was cited Thursday on the 400 block of Leland Street on a complaint of driving while license suspended, Ottawa police said.
Brad A. Gill, 52, of Peru, was cited 10:14 a.m. Monday at HyVee on a complaint of retail theft, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.