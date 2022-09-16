La Salle County will offer monkeypox vaccine

The La Salle County Health Department is offering the JYNNEOS vaccine for eligible individuals, by appointment only.

JYNNEOS vaccine is used for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease among people determined to be at high risk for infection. JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose vaccine given under the skin 28 days apart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not encouraging mass vaccination for the general public or for all sexually active people. As vaccine supply increases guidance is subject to change.

Eligibility requirements to receive JYNNEOS vaccine are specific. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health those who are eligible to receive vaccination are:

Anyone who has had close contact (e.g., household members with close physical contact or intimate partners) with someone diagnosed with MPV regardless of sex, gender or sexual orientation.

Any sexually active gay, bisexual or other same gender loving man, sexually active trans, non-binary, or gender nonconforming individuals.

Individuals who meet these eligibility requirements should consider getting vaccinated if they met recent partners through online applications or social media platforms, or at clubs, raves, sex parties, saunas, or exchange goods or services for sex.

To schedule a vaccine, go to the county’s website www.lasallecountyil.gov and select the health department’s page and click on the JYNNEOS vaccine icon. After verifying vaccine eligibility, individuals will be able to schedule their vaccine appointment. If a desired time or an appointment is not available, continue to check the website. Additional appointments will be made available based on demand.

For additional information, contact the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or go to the health department’s website.