Police Blotter: September 15, 2022

Rachel N. Carter, 36, of Mendota, was arrested at 5:18 p.m Tuesday at Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street on complaints of driving while license suspended and cited for no insurance, improper display of registration and child not in safety seat, Mendota police said.
Troy W. Cade, 51, of Mendota, was arrested at 12:47 p.m Wednesday on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant, Mendota police said. Cade was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.