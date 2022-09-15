Marseilles will host public meeting on grant application to renovate Broadway Park

The city of Marseilles is hosting a public meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Marseilles City Hall, 209 Lincoln St., to inform the public about its submission of an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant application for the renovation of Broadway Park.

The proposed renovation will include additional parking, basketball courts, pickleball courts, benches, a splash pad, large pavilion and new playground equipment.

The estimated cost is $733,000.

For the safety of the children and attendees, portions of Grant Street would be closed off on the north and south ends only allowing traffic to access preexisting driveways. The park via sidewalk also will be connected to the Illinois and Michigan Canal pedestrian and bike trail.

The plan is preliminary and can be changed if necessary, said Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck.