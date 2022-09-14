September 14, 2022
Shaw Local
Trash to Treasure sale set at Ottawa VFW

Child Welfare Guild hosting the fundraiser

By Shaw Local News Network
Child Welfare Guild board members are (from left) Cortney Kaufman, president; Jeanne Armstrong, vice president; Geri Perry, treasurer; and Devon Henson, secretary. (Photo provided by Cortney Kaufman)

The Child Welfare Guild is holding its semi-annual Trash to Treasure fall sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Ottawa VFW Post at 1501 La Salle St.

Sale items include toys, books, housewares, clothing and other items with all proceeds going to benefit children’s organizations within Ottawa’s community.

The Child Welfare Guild started as a charity in Ottawa in 1932, when it was started to collect and donate necessities to the nursery at Ryburn King Hospital. Organizations served include the Ottawa YMCA, Opportunity School, Camp Tuckabatchee, ADV/SAS, Feed His Children and Under His Wings.

The Guild also sponsors a tutoring program for children at Ottawa grade schools and donates clothing to Central, Shepherd and Ottawa High School.