Trash to Treasure sale set at Ottawa VFW

The Child Welfare Guild is holding its semi-annual Trash to Treasure fall sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Ottawa VFW Post at 1501 La Salle St.

Sale items include toys, books, housewares, clothing and other items with all proceeds going to benefit children’s organizations within Ottawa’s community.

The Child Welfare Guild started as a charity in Ottawa in 1932, when it was started to collect and donate necessities to the nursery at Ryburn King Hospital. Organizations served include the Ottawa YMCA, Opportunity School, Camp Tuckabatchee, ADV/SAS, Feed His Children and Under His Wings.

The Guild also sponsors a tutoring program for children at Ottawa grade schools and donates clothing to Central, Shepherd and Ottawa High School.