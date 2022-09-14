Streator slates more than $5 million in road work over the next 5 years

Motorists exiting Northlawn School in Streator will have a smoother roadway on Baker Street in 2026.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm told the Streator City Council on Tuesday the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Baker Street, which handles exiting traffic from the school, is scheduled for an overlay a year earlier than initially planned. The two blocks of street, along with the overlay of the 100 to 600 blocks of Boys Street, were selected to receive roadwork a year earlier because of their heavy traffic.

Moving up those construction projects will push back a year planned work on the 1300 and 1400 blocks of North Everett Street, 600 and 700 blocks of East Ralph Plumb Street and 1000 to 1300 blocks of East Kent Street, Palm said.

Palm said the 100 block of West Third Street, which begins at Bloomington Street at McDonald’s, is planned for a cape sealing next year, which should patch up the roadway for a few years before the city needs to do more extensive work. Palm said West First, West Second and Frech streets from Bloomington Street to the city limits all have received cape sealing to improve the conditions in that neighborhood.

Palm said the reconstruction of the 100 to 300 blocks of West Sumner Street was added to the plans for 2027. The reconstruction is expected to cost $532,213.

Altogether, the city plans to spend more than $3 million from its general fund on 25 road improvement projects in the next five years, averaging $600,302 in spending each year. The city also has scheduled five road projects totaling more than $2 million from its motor fuel tax funds.