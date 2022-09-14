Streator residents could pay 75 cents more per month on their garbage bills

Streator residents may pay 75 cents more on their garbage bills as soon as Oct. 1, after Waste Management, its contracted hauler, proposed the surcharge to pay for the increased price of fuel.

The Streator City Council agreed Tuesday to give City Manager David Plyman and his administrative team the permission to negotiate the rate increase with the company.

Waste Management is asking for a 75-cent increase by Oct. 1, bringing the monthly service fee to $22.45. No rate increase has been enacted as of yet.

According to the agreement between the city and Waste Management, the company can modify rates based on any increase in costs due to uncontrollable circumstances by mutual agreement with the city. If the parties are unable to agree, then the city or Waste Management can terminate the contract by providing 90 days notice to the other party.

The City Council didn’t want to jeopardize the agreement. Mayor Tara Bedei said Waste Management has provided the city with good service and the quality of competitive garbage hauling services have been questioned by other councils. City staff reported Waste Management has been responsive to misses with pick ups the next day and even provided the city itself with additional services.

“I feel like going out to bid would be risky,” Bedei said, also noting there’s no guarantee the city would be able to find a more competitive deal.

City Manager David Plyman said the agreement would be written in such a way that if fuel costs decreased, it would be reflected in the garbage bills. City Attorney Sheryl Churney advised the city specify in the agreement when further fuel adjustments will be made to bring clarity to any future situation. Waste Management proposed reviewing fuel prices every four months to set the fuel surcharge.