Sex offender from La Salle County sentenced to prison after failing to register in Indianapolis

An Indianapolis man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender for a crime committed in La Salle County.

According to court documents, Darren Farris, 46, was convicted Dec. 20, 2013, of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, in La Salle County. As a result, Farris was required to register as a sex offender for life under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

On or about July 14, 2019, Farris traveled from Tampa, Florida to Indianapolis via Greyhound bus. Between July 14, 2019, and Feb. 5, 2021, Farris resided in Indianapolis, but knowingly failed to register as a sex offender.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Joseph “Dan” McClain, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana, made the announcement.

The U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon. As part of the sentence, Hanlon ordered Farris be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. Farris must also register as sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, go to www.justice.gov/psc