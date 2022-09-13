Police blotter: September 13, 2022

Jovan M. Guy, 25, of Ottawa, was arrested Tuesday on the 900 block of La Salle Street on a Will County failure to appear warrant, Ottawa police said. He was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Marleni Alcantara, 26, of Peru, was arrested 3:15 a.m. Sunday at 2209 Marquette Road on a complaint of domestic battery, Peru police said. Alcantara was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Timothy T. Miller, 45, of Ottawa, was cited Saturday on the 1400 block of Boyce Memorial Drive on a complaint of driving while license suspended, Ottawa police said.
Justin J. Waterworth, 32, of Dwight, was cited Saturday on the 1800 block of Post Street on a complaint of driving while license revoked, Ottawa police said.
Justin R. Sedam, 29, of Peru, was cited Saturday morning on the 2400 block of Main Street on complaints of criminal trespass to residence and disorderly conduct, Peru police said.
Gina R. Young, 30, of La Salle, was cited noon Saturday at Walmart on a complaint of retail theft between $50 and $100, Peru police said.
Brittany J. Day, 33, of Toulon, was cited 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Walmart on a complaint of retail theft, Peru police said.
A 17-year-old of Peru was cited 12:20 p.m. Saturday at First and Peoria streets on complaints of DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driver’s license not on person, illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and a civil violation of possession of cannabis 10 grams or less, Peru police said.
Michelle A. Tonioni, 48, of Standard, was cited 4:09 p.m. Friday near Walmart on complaints of DUI, failure to signal and improper lane usage, Peru police said.
Jamie L. Schauer, 46, of Peru, was arrested 2:12 p.m. Thursday at Pine and Bluff streets on a Kendall County failure to appear warrant on a driving while license suspended charge, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.