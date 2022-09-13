Ottawa police will be enforcing speeding in residential areas with added officers

The Ottawa Police Department will be conducting a “slow down in town” proactive traffic enforcement next month.

This enforcement will put more officers on the streets to focus initially on residential areas that have a higher rate of citizen complaints for traffic violations.

The purpose of the enforcement is to curb the rising issue of speeding and moving violations occurring in the residential areas of Ottawa.

“We are asking the public to ‘slow down in town’ to keep our children and residents safe,” said Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson in a press release.