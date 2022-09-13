Marseilles man arrested after he was shot in Dwight, charged with trespassing, assault

A Marseilles man was arrested Sunday morning after police said he was shot outside a house on the 500 block of East Seminole Street in Dwight.
Dwight police responded about 10:20 a.m. Sunday to a confrontation between Johnathan Behrens, 32, of Marseilles, and a homeowner at the house. Police said during a confrontation Behrens was shot and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
After Behrens’ release, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespass to property, according to Dwight police.
Dwight police said there is no threat to the public.
The Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to examine if more charges will be filed. The name of the homeowner was not released by police.