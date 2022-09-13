La Salle County Board tables 4 American Rescue Plan applications to wait for clarification

The La Salle County Board will have to have a special meeting within the next few weeks to make decisions on four American Rescue Plan applications from the Wallace Fire Department, Ottawa River Rescue, village of Troy Grove and Peru River Rescue station.

The County Board approved applications during Monday afternoon’s meeting for the village of Rutland for $118,179, the village of Grand Ridge for $65,000, Camp Tuckabatchee for $29,458, the La Salle County Historical Society for $18,356 and the Tonica Fire Department for $9,634. The county has a total of $21,111,474 to dole out to applicants, which still are submitting applications.

Motions were tabled Monday when Board Member Doug Trager (D-Ottawa) questioned why this money was going to taxing bodies and another board member pointed out they would like clarification from a staffer who was on vacation.

American Rescue Plan funding for Wallace Fire, Ottawa River Rescue, village of Troy Grove and Peru River Rescue will be on hold until the board can meet again to get a better explanation for what the funding is going toward.

Board Member Randy Freeman (R-Lostant) suggested many of the applicants might be taxing bodies, but they’re also districts that do not have the legal standing to increase taxes. This happened after the motion to table the village of Troy Grove’s $250,000 application was approved without much discussion despite Board Member Gary Small’s (R-Utica) objection.

Troy Grove is applying to use the money to run a fiber optic broadband line and officials need to know that money will be there, Small said, by the end of the month, because it’s applying for a state grant to cover the rest of the cost.

A special meeting to discuss these tabled motions has not been scheduled yet.