The Times Area Roundup: Seneca football wins showdown on Paxton Giertz’s late FG

CATLIN – In a showdown between undefeated teams, the Seneca football team showed it’s for real, and so is sophomore kicker Paxton Giertz.
The Fighting Irish scored nine points in the final 1 minute, 7 seconds, the last three on Giertz’s 31-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining to defeat Catlin Salt Fork 37-35 Saturday afternoon.
“Paxton was clutch at the end,” Seneca coach Terry Maxwell said. “He’s shown in practice he can be a very valuable weapon in the kicking game, today he got to show that off in a crucial situation. … I’m proud of the effort and heart from our players. They kept fighting to the end of the game and kept giving us a chance to be in position to win.”
Down 27-14 starting the fourth quarter, Nathan Grant threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kysen Klicker with 11:51 left. Giertz kicked the PAT to make it 27-21, then executed a successful onside kick that soon turned into a 4-yard TD run by Grant. Another Giertz PAT put the Irish on top 28-27 with 9:07 showing.
After the Storm regained the lead with a TD and conversion, Seneca took it back on Asher Hamby’s 4-yard touchdown, but his conversion run failed, leaving the Irish a point short with 1:07 to go.
That’s when Giertz dropped in another onside kick to give the Irish a chance, one he cashed in from 31 yards out.
Earlier, Dominic Griffin’s 14-yard TD in the first quarter and a Grant 1-yarder in the second kept the visitors in the game. The Irish rushed the ball 56 times for 291 yards on the day, led by Hamby (14 carries, 97 yards), Grant (17-54), Griffin (11-53), Braden Ellis (10-47) and Nathen Neal (3-36).
Grant was 4 of 6 for 91 yards passing, adding five tackles on defense. Hamby had a team-best six tackles.
Girls tennis
Ottawa nets 2 firsts, win road invitational: At the Joliet West Invitational, Ottawa took first as a team, led by firsts from the No. 1 doubles team of Jenna Smithmeyer and Rylee O’Fallon and the No. 3 doubles tandem of Makenzie Eichelkraut and Mika Moreland. Ottawa’s 34 points bested the field, with Joliet second with 29.
Smithmeyer/O’Fallon won 7-5, 6-2, then 6-1, 6-0 and, in the final, bested Lemont 6-4, 6-1. Eichelkraut/Moreland opened with a 6-3, 6-1 win, then won 6-1, 4-6 (10-8) and against Joliet Catholic 6-0, 6-1 for the title.
The other Pirates all placed third: No. 1 single Emma Cushing winning 6-0, 6-0, lost 7-6, 6-2 (7-5) before a win by default, No. 2 singles Layne Krug winning 6-2, 6-1, fell 7-5, 5-7 (10-4) and won 6-0, 6-2 and No. 2 doubles Isabel Heimsoth/Emma Walker won 5-7, 6-3 (10-5), lost 7-6, 7-5 (7-2) and won 6-4, 6-4.
Cross country
Locals shine at First to the Finish: At the First to the Finish Meet at Peoria’s Detweiller Park on Saturday, Streator’s Kody Danko posted a time of 15:46.5 to place 18th, helping the Bulldogs to 45th place out of 55 teams. Best for the Streator girls was Abby Pierce’s 24:27.2, good for 302nd place.
Also in 2A, Ottawa placed 46th, led by Lucas Farabaugh’s 18:09.1, leaving him in 212th place. Liam Tipple was 226th in 18:20.5. Grace Carroll’s time of 20:37.4 netted her 98th place and led the Pirates to 32nd as a team.
In 1A, Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor ran an 18:36 to capture 17th of 471 female runners, and Austin Aldridge’s 16:45 left him 49th of 641 male competitors to lead the Irish teams to 13th and 29th, respectively.
The Sandwich boys placed 11th of 55 teams and the girls were 11th of 48, the two combining for 369 points. Leading the boys was Wyatt Miller in 25th place (16:19), one spot ahead of teammate Max Cryer (16:21).
Freshman Sundara Weber (18:15) ran an outstanding seventh in the girls race. Also, Joanna Rivera was next at 57th (20:31), followed by Emily Urbanski 87th (21:15).
For Marquette, Maggie Jewett placed 102nd in the girls race with a time of 21:38.8. The Crusaders placed 41st as a team.
Boys soccer
Earlville 8, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, Earlville’s Diego Vazquez scored five goals, and the Red Raiders outshot the home team 15-5 to claim the non-conference road win. Griffin Cook added a goal and three assists, Carlos Gonzalez and Trenton Fruit a goal each, and Grady Harp, Ryan Browder, Scott Brandt and Isaac Vazquez an assist apiece in the win.
Despite the score, the Indians’ Johnathon Carlson was solid in net. Kayden Page popped in the lone goal off an assist from Luis Baez for Sandwich (2-8).