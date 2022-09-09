The Times Area Roundup: Kayden Page, Sandwich soccer earn 3-2 win over Hinckley Big-Rock

The Sandwich boys soccer team used a pair of goals from Kayden Page, including the game-winner, and another tally from Alex White to top Hinckley-Big Rock 3-2 on senior night at Sandwich.
The Indians, which honored seniors Luis Baez, Nate Barbey, Cesar Garcia and Ethan Rome, also received 26 saves in net from Johnathon Carlson to improve to 2-7 on the season.
“In all, it was a team victory with every player contributing in some way shape or form,” Sandwich coach Aaron Mlot said. “Assistant coach Ian Scheilein has been hammering away, preaching ‘simple’ and ‘fundamentals,’ and today, though there’s a long way to go, it really showed up for us.”
Streator 7, Indian Creek 4: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs won a wild match over the Timberwolves.
Brady Grabowski posted three goals for Streator, with Noah Russow scoring twice, and Landon Muntz and Parker Phillis also finding the back of the net. Russow collected three assists, while Muntz, Declan O’Connor and Rodrigo Alvarado also had helpers.
IMSA 5, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (4-2, 1-1) were blanked by the Titans in the Little Ten Conference match. Earlville keeper Garett Cook made 11 saves.
Somonauk 8, Princeton 2: At Princeton, the Bobcats rolled to victory over the Tigers.
Girls volleyball
Coal City def. Streator, 25-18, 25-17: At Coal City, the Bulldog Spikers fell to the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight match to fall to 5-6-1 overall, 2-2 in league play.
Streator was paced by Alexa Jacobs (two kills, three blocks), Sophia Pence (two kills, two blocks, ace), Devin Elias (two kills, two blocks) and Rilee Talty (17 digs).
Seneca def. Dwight, 25-18, 25-14: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-County Conference with the win over the Trojans.
“Caitlyn O’Boyle, Teagan Johnson and Neely Hougas all led the way in the win,” Seneca coach Noah Champene said.
Serena def. Hiawatha, 25-15, 25-14: At Serena the Huskers improved to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in LTC play with the win.
Serena was led by Abby Johnson (six aces, three kills), Sophie Thompson (15 assists), Paige Sexton (11 kills), Makayla McNally (three aces), Paisley Twait (two aces, three kills) and Kendall Whiteaker (three kills).
Newark def. Hinckley-Big Rock, 25-9, 25-16: At Hinckley, the Norsemen (11-0, 3-0) stayed unbeaten with the LTC win over the Royals.
The Newark attack was led by Grace Thrall (seven kills, two blocks), Lauren Ulrich (13 assists, four kills, two aces, seven digs), Kiara Wesseh (five kills) and Taylor Kruser (nine digs).
Earlville def. Somonauk, 25-18, 25-16: At Somonauk, the Red Raiders moved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in LTC action with the triumph over the Bobcats.
Nevaeh Sansone posted 10 kills for Earlville, with Emily Harness (13 points), Mady Olson (seven points, 11 digs, two kills) and Brooklyn Guelde (11 assists) also producing solid efforts.
Somonauk (3-5, 1-1) was led by Haley McCoy (two aces, three kills, 17 digs), Josie Rader (18 digs), Amelia Grace (13 digs) and Riley Snider (three assists).
Tri-Valley def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-18, 25-12: At Downs, the Falcons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference match to the Vikings.
F-C (6-6, 1-1) received top performances from Kortney Harms (six kills, three digs), Grace Zimmerman (three kills, ace), Reagan Montello (five assists) and Kalynne Kindermann (six digs, ace).
Boys golf
Marquette 175, Sandwich 193: At Dayton Ridge, Carson Zellers shot a medalist 39 to lead Marquette to the win, helped by Ryan Peterson’s 43, a 45 by Ashton Grady and a 48 from Daniel Hoffman.
Best for Sandwich was Noah Campbell’s 42, followed by Kei Kein and Dino Barbenente each at 51 and Doug Taxis with a 56.
Ottawa 151, Rochelle 166, Sandwich 176: At Deer Park on Wednesday, the Pirates claimed Interstate 8 Conference wins over both the Hubs and Indians.
Ottawa was led by medalist Drake Kaufman’s 36, followed by Jonathan Cooper (37), Seth Cooper (38) and Jacob Armstrong (40). Sandwich was paced by Noah Campbell’s 40, followed by 45s from Kai Kern and Chance Lange, and a 46 by Dino Barbanente.
Girls golf
Coal City 242, Seneca 246, Plano 272: At The Creek, the Fighting Irish (5-5) defeated the Reapers, but fell to the Coalers in the triangular.
JV girls volleyball
Marquette def. Roanoke-Benson, 25-9, 25-7: At Bader Gym, Kealey Rick served 20 points and Avery Durdan hammered 14 kills to lead the Crusaders. Rick added two aces, 19 assists and three digs and Durdan three aces, two blocks and two digs, while MaKayla Backos chipped in six kills, eight digs and six points and Lilia Muffler three kills, four points and two assists for the Cru.