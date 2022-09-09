Police Blotter: Sept. 9, 2022

Eric P. Golesteanu, 48, of Marseilles was charged with driving while suspended, suspended registration and improper use of registration Thursday at the 500 block of E. Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Kellie A. Landerman, 47, of Marseilles was picked up on a Will County warrant for failure to appear Thursday at the 500 block of E. Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Thomas King, 59, of Ogelsby was cited for city ordinance violation of illegal dumping ($300 fine) at 3:26 p.m Wednesday at City of La Salle leaf drop off area, Eagle Drive, La Salle police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.