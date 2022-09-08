The Times Area Roundup: Tanner Faivre scores 5 times in Serena’s 10-0 win over Indian Creek

The Serena boys soccer team scored five goals in each half in a 10-0 Little Ten Conference win over Indian Creek on Wednesday afternoon to improve to 9-0 on the season and 2-0 in league play.
Tanner Faivre scored five times in the match, with Camden Figgins adding a pair of goals, and Richie Armour, Finn Rosengren and Payton Twait also scoring goals.
Hudson Stafford recorded two assists, with Armour, Hart and Twait posting helpers. Carson Baker earned the shutout in net for Serena, which held a 33-3 advantage in shots on goal.
“Another nice win for the Huskers,” Serena coach Dean Derango said. “Tanner was a scoring machine tonight, while Cam Figgins really controlled the offense for us and did a great job getting the ball to our scorers – besides scoring twice himself. It was also another stellar performance from our defense, with Carson getting another shut out in goal.”
BOYS GOLF
Seneca 179, Manteno 185, Dwight 194, Henry 207: At The Creek, the Irish (7-7, 3-1) won the quadrangular with Grant Siegel’s 43 tying him for medalist honors.
Serena 167, IMSA 199: On Tuesday at The Creek, Carson Baker was medalist with a 39 for the Huskers, while Cam Figgins and Mason McNelis each shot 41 and Hunter Staton a 46.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottawa 5, Streator 0: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Pirates (5-1) swept all five matches to defeat the Bulldogs.
Emma Cushing and Layne Krug each posted 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles, while the doubles teams of Jenna Smithmeyer/Rylee O’Fallon (6-1, 6-2), Isabel Heimsoth/Emma Walker (6-0, 6-4) and Makenzie Eichelkraut/Mika Moreland (6-3, 6-4) were all victorious.
On Tuesday against Kaneland, the host Pirates picked up a 5-0 I-8 home win, with Cushing (6-1, 6-4), Krug (6-0, 6-1), Smithmeyer/O’Fallon (6-3, 6-0), Heimsoth/Walker (6-4, 6-1) and Eichelkraut/Moreland (6-1, 6-4) all posting triumphs.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Serena def. Plano, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22: At Plano, the Huskers rebounded after dropping the opening set to top the Reapers.
Serena was led by Paige Sexton (17 kills, four), Sophie Thompson (22 kills, four aces), Abby Johnson (four kills, four blocks), Paisley Twait (four kills, four digs), Makayla McNally (three kills, two aces), and Kendall Whiteaker (two kills).
Flanagan-Cornell def. Lowpoint-Washburn, 25-15, 25-10: At Washburn, the Falcons earned a straight-sets win over the Wildcats.
Flanagan-Cornell (6-5 overall, 1-0 in the HOIC) was paced by Kortney Harms (nine Kills, seven assists), Grace Zimmerman (three kills, three digs), Reagan Montello (13 assists, an ace) and Kalynne Kindermann (eight digs)
On Tuesday, F-C topped GCMS, 19-25, 25-10, 25-23, with Harms (14 Kills, nine assists, two aces), Zimmerman (10 kills), Montello (12 Digs, 13 assists, three aces ) and Kindermann (10 digs) again leading the way.
Ottawa def. Sandwich, 25-21, 25-19: On Tuesday in Sandwich, the Pirates won the I-8 match over the host Indians.
Ottawa was led by Olivia Evola (five kills, five digs, three aces, nine assists), Ayla Dorsey (five kills), Haley Waddell (nine digs, two aces), Skylar Dorsey (two aces, nine assists) and Mel Proes (two blocks).
JV GIRLS TENNIS
Ottawa 5, Streator 0: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Corsairs captured all five matches to top the Bullpups.
Gabby Cooper (8-0) and Zulee Moreland (8-0) won at singles, while Rylee Harsted/Delayne Coffey (8-4), Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis/Selena Gomez (8-5) and Brooklyn Byone/Perla Gutierrez (8-0) earned victories in doubles.