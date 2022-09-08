Police Blotter: Sept. 8, 2022

Ricky G. Tanner, 36, of Ottawa was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (residential burglary) Thursday at Peck Park, 1510 State St., Ottawa police said.
Joseph B. Frackowiak, 24, Peru was charged with burglary at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday at BP Amoco, 1527 Fourth St., Peru police said.
Michael R. Pertell, 28, homeless was picked up on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (resisting) at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Third Street, Peru police said.
Jobany Gonzalez, 22, of DePue was charged with driving while suspended at 8:55 p.m. Monday at Fourth and Harrison streets, Peru police said.
Miranda A. Staranowicz, 27, of La Salle was charged with retail theft (less than $50) at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday at Hy-Vee, Peru police said.
Curtis Murphy, 65, of La Salle, an employee at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor, and Trevor Trussen, 19, of Spring Valley, an employee at Beck Oil Co. in La Salle both were charged with unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail, after alcohol countermeasure surveys were conducted Aug. 25 of 24 businesses Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 3 said in a Tuesday press release.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.