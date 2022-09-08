Marseilles holds public hearing to discuss ITEP grant application

The City of Marseilles took the first step in applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant by holding a public hearing at its City Council meeting Wednesday evening.

City Engineer Mike Etscheid showed off the plan, which was conceptualized around 2004 during a study to revitalize Main Street. The plan covers Main Street south of Route six.

“The plan is to take out the curbs and sidewalks and put back new ones that will be handicap accessible to all businesses,” Etscheid said. “With the slope down Main Street and all that, some things would have to be done.”

The project would also create a bike path along the sidewalk from Bluff Street south to the I&M Canal where it’ll connect to the canal’s bike path.

Etscheid said the estimate is that the plan will cost $2.7 million, with $2.1 million of it being covered by the grant and possibly more since Marseilles is considered a distressed city. That qualifies the city for a lower required match on the grant.

Kevin Lindeman from NCICG said this is a grant program that comes out every two years that has a $3 million cap per project, and this project has been in the works since Marseilles 2014 comprehensive plan.

The application is due at the end of September.