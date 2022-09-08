September 08, 2022
Cornell Days set for 3 days of activities Sept. 9-11

Village’s parade will be Sunday, Sept. 11

By Derek Barichello

The Cornell Amity Township Museum will open noon Saturday, Sept. 10, as part of the Cornell Days celebration.

Cornell is ready to host three days of fun and activities beginning Friday, Sept. 9, capped off with a parade Sunday, Sept. 11.

The three-day festival, also featuring live music and homecoming events, is conducted annually on the second weekend of September.

There will be family-friendly activities beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at South Park.

The parade theme for Sunday’s 1 p.m. event will be “celebrating grandparents.”

Friday, Sept. 9

4 to 11 p.m.: Axe throwing, at Adventures Bar and Grill, 506 Main St.

5 to 7 p.m.: The Riker Maneuver Band, at Adventures Bar and Grill

7 to 10 p.m.: Dan Blanchette, at Adventures Bar and Grill

10 p.m. to close: Mackaraoke Sounds, Adventures Bar and Grill

Saturday, Sept. 10

7:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Pancake breakfast, American Legion Hall, 505 Main St.

8 a.m.: Opening ceremony, Amity Park

9 a.m.: Alumni homecoming raffle begins, South Park

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vendors fair, South Park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kiddie Kourt opens, South Park

10 a.m.: Facepainting, South Park

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Softball games, ball diamond

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Concessions, ball diamond

11 a.m.: Farmers expo, parking triangle

11 a.m.: Touch-a-truck, parking triangle

11 a.m.: Food booths open, South Park

11 a.m.: 4-H Avanti’s gondolas fundraiser, fire station, 406 W. Main St.

Noon: Cornell museum opens, Main Street

Noon: Amity Township Library opens, Main Street

1 to 4 p.m.: Hunter Edwards, Adventures Bar and Grill, 506 Main St.

3 p.m.: Alumni homecoming, H.S. Ag Shop grounds

4 to 7 p.m.: She Said So, Adventures Bar and Grill

5 to 8 p.m.: Dinner, Adventures Bar and Grill

7 to 10 p.m.: Dutko Brothers, Adventures Bar and Grill

10 p.m. to close: Mackaraoke sounds, Adventures Bar and Grill

Sunday, Sept. 11

9 a.m.: Community worship, South Park

10 a.m. Car Show, Godden Drive, parking lot

11 a.m.: Concessions, ball diamond

1 p.m.: Cornell Days parade, Fourth and North streets

2 to 4 p.m.: Softball games, ball diamond