Cornell Days set for 3 days of activities Sept. 9-11

Cornell is ready to host three days of fun and activities beginning Friday, Sept. 9, capped off with a parade Sunday, Sept. 11.

The three-day festival, also featuring live music and homecoming events, is conducted annually on the second weekend of September.

There will be family-friendly activities beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at South Park.

The parade theme for Sunday’s 1 p.m. event will be “celebrating grandparents.”

Friday, Sept. 9

4 to 11 p.m.: Axe throwing, at Adventures Bar and Grill, 506 Main St.

5 to 7 p.m.: The Riker Maneuver Band, at Adventures Bar and Grill

7 to 10 p.m.: Dan Blanchette, at Adventures Bar and Grill

10 p.m. to close: Mackaraoke Sounds, Adventures Bar and Grill

Saturday, Sept. 10

7:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Pancake breakfast, American Legion Hall, 505 Main St.

8 a.m.: Opening ceremony, Amity Park

9 a.m.: Alumni homecoming raffle begins, South Park

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vendors fair, South Park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kiddie Kourt opens, South Park

10 a.m.: Facepainting, South Park

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Softball games, ball diamond

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Concessions, ball diamond

11 a.m.: Farmers expo, parking triangle

11 a.m.: Touch-a-truck, parking triangle

11 a.m.: Food booths open, South Park

11 a.m.: 4-H Avanti’s gondolas fundraiser, fire station, 406 W. Main St.

Noon: Cornell museum opens, Main Street

Noon: Amity Township Library opens, Main Street

1 to 4 p.m.: Hunter Edwards, Adventures Bar and Grill, 506 Main St.

3 p.m.: Alumni homecoming, H.S. Ag Shop grounds

4 to 7 p.m.: She Said So, Adventures Bar and Grill

5 to 8 p.m.: Dinner, Adventures Bar and Grill

7 to 10 p.m.: Dutko Brothers, Adventures Bar and Grill

10 p.m. to close: Mackaraoke sounds, Adventures Bar and Grill

Sunday, Sept. 11

9 a.m.: Community worship, South Park

10 a.m. Car Show, Godden Drive, parking lot

11 a.m.: Concessions, ball diamond

1 p.m.: Cornell Days parade, Fourth and North streets

2 to 4 p.m.: Softball games, ball diamond