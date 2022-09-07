Marseilles Renaissance Faire returns Sept. 10

The Renaissance era returns to Marseilles from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 655 Commercial St. with the Tourism and Park Committee’s Marseilles Renaissance Faire.

Attendees are asked to come in their best Renaissance Era attire to participate in a day full of entertainment, crafts and food.

“Go to the used clothing store and get a gypsy skirt or a bandana and be a pirate,” said organizer Kathy Kocher. “It’s fun, it’s fun to dress up. Some people might not be too into the era but just coming in all dressed up to see the crafters and the entertainment is really fun.”

The crafters and entertainers are era-specific and include pirate garb and decorations, spiritual jewelry, a bazaar, musical instruments and more.

The entertainment includes Gryphon Poursuivant, which provides interactive games accurate to the time period and Pava Productions, a dance troupe. Magic Mark will be on-hand with his magic tricks and Crossed Cannons, a singing duo, will perform. Also performing is Charlene, the Mother of All Dragons with her dragon training school and Courteasan and the Cabin Boy, a singing and fire act.

“It’s all very child friendly,” Kocher said.

Food will be available on-site, with lemon shake-ups provided by St. Joe’s, flavored popcorn, turkey legs provided by the Tourism and Parks committee, baked goods and a variety of foods from the Marseilles Athletic Committee.

Vendors also will include insect taxidermy, leather tooling, wood carved products, crocheting, among others, and more vendors are being added in the run up to the event.

“We have lots of fine crafters and vendors and it’s just a 10-minute drive from Ottawa and a 30-minute drive from Peru,” Kocher said. “And you know, it’s a good way to get into the spirit for the fall string of holidays.”

More information will be available on the Marseilles Renaissance Faire Facebook page as the event approaches.