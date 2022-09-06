Police Blotter: Sept. 6, 2022

William A. Downey, 33, of Marseilles was charged with driving while revoked and was picked up on failure to appear warrants from La Salle County (resisting a peace officer; possession of drug paraphernalia) and Grundy County (contempt of court) at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday at First Avenue and Third Street, Mendota police said.
Merlin B. Stockton, 60, of Mendota was charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, Mendota police said.
Joseph D. Floyd, 28, homeless was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Friday at 1215 La Salle St., Ottawa police said.
William I. Huete Maradiaga, 27, of La Salle was charged with no valid driver’s license and improper lane use/one-way street Saturday in the 1200 block of La Salle Street, Ottawa police said.
Paula A. Puleo, 53, of Ottawa was charged with driving while suspended and expired registration sticker Sunday in the 800 block of Walnut Street, Ottawa police said.
Blake W. Miller, 31, of Ottawa was charged with domestic battery at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Dontae J. Alderson, 20, of Streator was charged with fleeing or eluding a peace officer, reckless driving, speeding (112 mph in a 55-mph zone), driving while suspended, possession of cannabis, no insurance and suspended registration at 12:46 p.m. Friday on Route 18 east of East Ninth Road in Osage Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Haley J. Wollack, 22, homeless was picked up on a La Salle County warrant charging her with criminal trespass to state-supported property at 5:51 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 500 block of Third Street, La Salle police said.
Mary A. Ince, 51, of La Salle was charged with domestic battery at 10:13 p.m. Friday at her residence, La Salle police said.
Dominique G. Shebley, 21, of Oglesby was picked up on a La Salle County warrant failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 8 a.m. Tuesday in his residence, Oglesby police said.
Bailey G. Smetanko, 24, of Streator was charged with DUI and no insurance Sunday at Columbus and Deleon streets, Ottawa police said.
Amber Johnson, 43, of Ottawa was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Sunday in her residence, Ottawa police said.
Briana R. Locke, 31, of Streator was charged with driving while suspended Monday in the 1500 block of First Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Jovanah M. Bugg, 48, of Ottawa was charged with driving while suspended and was picked up on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Monday at Columbus and Alexis streets, Ottawa police said.
David A. Madonna, 59, of Peru was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 11:09 p.m. Sunday at his residence, Peru police said.
Sara B. Zeman, 52, of Peru was charged with domestic battery at 7:11 p.m. Sunday in her residence, Peru police said.
Mariano Bartolome Gomez, 44, of Peru was charged with endangering the life or health of child after allegedly leaving a child home alone at 1:11 a.m. Sunday at his residence, Peru police said.
Kayla R. Potthoff, 39, of Chicago was charged with retail theft at 9:16 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Makenzie E. Meuser, 21, of Peru was charged with DUI, improper lane use, illegal transportation of alcohol, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle and no insurance at 11:22 p.m. Friday at Fifth and Orleans streets, Peru police said.
Charles F. Kortman, 36, of Muskegon, Michigan was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle at 9:19 p.m. Friday at Speedway, Peru police said.
Curtis D. Briggs, 57, of Peru was found to have a warrant out of Indiana at 3:55 p.m. Friday at his residence, Peru police said.
A 17-year-old Streator man was charged with aggravated battery, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and criminal damage to state-supported property at 12:39 p.m. Friday at the Circuit Breaker (Old Roosevelt School), Peru police said.
Ana C. Rios, 31, of DePue was charged with DUI, improper lane use, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle and no insurance at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Fourth and Church streets, Peru police said.
Lee E. Barr, 50, of Peru was charged with suspended registration and no insurance at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Casey’s, Peru police said.
A 16-year-old La Salle woman was charged with failure to yield at a stop intersection and leaving the scene of an accident at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Shooting Park Road and Pulaski Street, Peru police said.
Sergio F. Aldana, 31, of Spring Valley was charged with suspended registration and no seat belts at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 36th and North Peoria streets, Peru police said.
A 14-year-old Ottawa boy was charged with battery at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Circuit Breaker (Old Roosevelt School), Peru police said.
Cory D. Krouse, 29, of Peru was charged with domestic battery at 10:42 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at his residence, Peru police said.
Serena J. Davis, 29, La Salle was charged with retail theft at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Hy-Vee, Peru police said.
A 15-year-old Peru girl was charged with domestic battery at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at a residence in the 1700 block of First Street, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.