Mystery Diner in Lacon: Victoria’s Country Diner exactly what you want a country diner to be

When you think of a small-town, country diner, what you’re picturing is probably really close to what you’ll find at Victoria’s Country Diner in downtown Lacon.

Cozy, comfy environment? Check.

Friendly, outgoing staff? Check.

Interesting, themed decor? Check.

Hearty, home-style food? Check and then some.

Located at 223 N. Washington St. in Lacon, a stone’s throw from the Illinois River and a couple blocks north of Route 17, Victoria’s is quite simply comfort food in a comfortable setting, and is a favorite of the Mystery Diner when heading toward the Peoria area.

Victoria's Country Diner is in downtown Lacon. (The Mystery Diner)

The wood-paneled walls are covered densely with a Western theme, such as wagon wheels and pictures of horses and cowboys. There’s a lunch counter in addition to table and booth seating.

All are inviting and make you feel at home, but it’s the home-style food that keeps you coming back to Victoria’s.

There is a full breakfast menu (available all day long) with staples such as eggs, toast, hash browns, skillets and delicious biscuits and gravy.

Breakfast is served all day at Victoria's Country Diner in Lacon. (The Mystery Diner)

The Mystery Diner more often has visited for lunch, however, and can personally vouch for the chicken strips, the horseshoe, the grilled pork chops and the country-fried steak. There are other favorites on the menu the Mystery Diner hasn’t tried – yet, that is – such as the assortment of burgers, the pasta in meat sauce, open-faced hot plates, the fried pork chop or what seems to be an especially popular item looking at neighboring tables, the taco salad.

The country-fried chicken breast smothered in gravy is juicy and, like many of the meals at Victoria's Country Diner, hearty. (The Mystery Diner)

The reason the Mystery Diner hasn’t tried more at Victoria’s Country Diner is simple. They just can’t stop ordering the made-in-house tenderloin.

There are debates held all over the north-central Illinois area as to the best tenderloin sandwich around. Lacon isn’t exactly as close to La Salle County as many of the favorites, but one trip there, and Victoria’s is almost certain to be in your best-tenderloin conversations.

First off, it is large, the kind of tenderloin you might ask for a second or third bun to eat sandwich-style. The breading is crispy and crunchy and golden-brown, and the meat inside is thick, slightly chewy and mouthwateringly delicious. You can order the half tenderloin, and it would be plenty, but the full size for just a couple bucks more will make your mouth happy for two terrific tenderloin meals.

An appetizer isn’t necessary, but the made-in-house onion rings, thin on breading and strong on sweet red onion flavor, are a fantastic way to start off.

The made-in-house onion rings are deliciously light on breading and strong on sweet onion flavor. (The Mystery Diner)

Victoria’s Country Diner is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closing at 1 p.m. Sundays.

And it’s worth the trip.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee of Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Victoria’s Country Diner

WHERE: 223 N. Washington St., Lacon

PHONE: 309-246-5757