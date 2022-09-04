The Times Athlete of the Week: Serena’s Tanner Faivre loves soccer, ‘The Avengers’ and Coach DeRango’s ‘tacos with the works’

With 178 of the 426 total votes, Serena boys soccer standout Tanner Faivre is the first The Times Athlete of the Week for the new school year.
The Huskers are off to an 8-1 start, including roaring to the championship of their own Serena Invitational against a field of larger schools, with Faivre scoring six of the team’s 11 goals while also tying for most assists with three.
Also on the ballot were runner-up Drake Kaufman (Ottawa boys golf), Emma Highland (Woodland girls volleyball) and Sundara Weber (Sandwich girls cross country).
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
“Baby T”
The team is off to a fantastic start this season. What have been the keys to starting out hot?
Putting the ball in the back of the net., working as a team, having almost everyone back from last year.
What is your game-day routine?
Arrive at school early to lift. Go through the regular routine of school. Preparing myself mentally before the game. Warming up properly before the game. Making sure my teammates are ready to play.
What so far has been your favorite memory made on a soccer pitch?
Playing last year under the lights at Ottawa. Even though the game didn’t turn out in our favor, it was a great atmosphere and experience.
Who have been a few of the most influential coaches in your life?
My parents, because they were both soccer coaches, and they influence me a lot on the soccer pitch.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
Physical Education because of all the activity, and math because it challenges me.
Only one can stay, the other has to go: pizza or tacos?
Coach DeRango’s tacos with “the “works.”
What movie have you watched more than any other?
“The Avengers” series.
What goals do you have individually and as a team this season?
Team goals are most important to me. Winning the conference, winning the [Little Ten] Conference Tournament and winning a regional.
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
I plan on attending college, but I’m not sure on where life will lead me. I would like to pursue my soccer career in some way.