La Salle Sheriff: Two dead in residential explosion

OTTAWA — Two people are dead after an explosion at a residence in a rural area north of La Salle, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said in a release issued Saturday evening.

The explosion was at 3162 East Third Road, about 1.5 miles north of Interstate 80.

A post on the sheriff’s Facebook page said the explosion took place at 11:25 a.m.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, Sheriff Adam Diss said.

The state Fire Marshall’s Office, La Salle County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office are on the scene investigating.

Diss said the victims’ names are not be released at this time. The cause of the explosion has not been determined.