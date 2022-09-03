Ottawa resident hosts Country Hoedown to benefit Ottawa American Legion

Ottawa resident Hank Walsh is hosting a Country Hoedown with proceeds going to benefit the Ottawa American Legion Post #33 from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Cost for entry is $15 and includes a fish fry with coleslaw, chips and bread starting at 5 p.m. Rick Anderson from T&A Toonz will be providing music from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and a performance by The Time Bandits will follow until 10 p.m.

Magician Rob Thompson will also be performing and there will also be a raffle for a chicken dinner for four from the Wedron Office.

Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs.

For information on the location and anything else, call Hank Walsh at 779-213-4473.