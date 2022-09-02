The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa boys golf repeats as Ghost Invitational champions; Serena soccer wins shootout

At Arrowhead Country Club on Thursday, the Ottawa Pirates boys golf team successfully defended its IVC Ghost Invitational championship with a 1-stroke victory over Peoria Notre Dame, Ottawa carding a 321.
Jonathan Cooper (75) was second in the individual standings and tops for the Pirates, with Drake Kaufman (80) tied for fifth and Chandler Creedon (81) tied for eighth.
Sandwich 170, IMSA 173, Indian Creek 194: At Fox Bend, the Indians moved to 8-1 in head-to-head play led by Nick Sullivan’s 41, 42s off the clubs of Kai Kern and Kadin Kern, and Noah Campbell’s 45.
Streator 163, Lisle 207, Chesteron 212: At River Bend, the Bulldogs moved to 7-1 (2-1 in the ICE) with the convincing win led by medalist Jaydon Nambo (38). Cole Park (39), Nolan Ketcham (42) and Kylen Krasnican (44) rounded out the Streator scorecard.
Roanoke-Benson 161, Seneca 186, Marquette 186: At Tall Oaks, Marquette used counting scores from Carson Zellers (39), Daniel Hoffman (46), Ashton Grady (48) and Ryan Peterson (53), while Seneca did the same from Kaleb Powell (41), Ryker Terry (46), Keegan Murphy (47) and Grant Siegel (52).
Girls golf
Yorkville 207, Earlville 226: At Earlville Country Club, the host Red Raiders were led by Lexie Campbell’s 44 and a 46 from Kaydence Harp.
Seneca 229, Lisle 276: At The Creek, the host Irish shot their best team round of the year to score the triumph, paced by 55s from Addison Stiegler and Jolena Odum, as well as a 56 from Julia Hogan.
Boys soccer
Lisle 6, Streator 2: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (7-2 overall, 1-1 ICE Conference) couldn’t keep up with the Lions (2-2, 2-0) despite a pair of goals from Noah Russow and 20 saves from keepers Noah Camp (eight saves) and Andrew Vogel (12 saves) in relief.
“They’re fast, and they’re intense. It was a teaching moment for us today,” Streator coach J.T. Huey said. “We hadn’t seen an opponent like this yet, and now it’s going to cause our guys to play a little bit stronger, a little bit more intense going into the rest of the year.
“I’m not displeased with the score. I don’t think the score is very reflective of how we played, but, look, it’s a fast, intense team like we haven’t seen yet, and our guys have to learn to step up and play with them. And over the course of the game, they did.”
— Read J.T. Pedelty’s full report on this game at mywebtimes.com
Serena 4, La Salle-Peru 3: At La Salle, the visiting Huskers (7-0) trailed by three goals at halftime, rallied to force a tie on a Camden Figgins goal with eight seconds remaining, then won 4-1 in penalty kicks to remain undefeated.
“I was thinking of the postgame speech, that we held them scoreless in the second half and fought back to one goal,” Serena coach Dean DeRango said. “Then to tie it up with only eight seconds left, wow! I am so proud of the way they fought back.”
Figgins scored two of the Huskers’ goals, Tanner Faivre scored the other, and Richie Armour tallied two assists. Carson Baker recorded five saves.
Girls tennis
Streator 9, Peoria High 0: At Streator, the host Bulldogs swept the pro-set action, with singles wins recorded by No. 1 Angelina Dellinger (8-0), No. 2 Rheagan Goluba (8-2), No. 3 Hope Porter (8-0), No. 4 Danielle Sterner (8-0), No. 5 Alex Mahan (8-2) and No. 6 Haley Barrett (8-0).
Streator also won all three doubles matches — No. 1 Charlee Bourell and Syria Zuniga (8-1), No. 2 Marissa Vickers and Franchesca Rodriguez (8-0) and No. 3 Mary Tutoky and Kiley Cook (8-1).
Ottawa 4, Geneseo 1; Ottawa 4, Alleman 1: At Geneseo, the Pirates picked up a pair of victories.
Against the hosts, Ottawa received wins at No 1 singles (Emma Cushing 6-2, 6-0), No. 2 singles (Layne Krug 6-0, 6-0), No. 1 doubles (Rylee O’Fallon and Jenna Smithmeyer 7-6[4], 6-3) and No. 2 doubles (Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker 7-5, 7-6[4] ).
Against Alleman, Ottawa got triumphs from Cushing (6-0, 6-0), Krug (6-0, 6-0), Heimsoth and Walker (6-1, 7-5) and No, 3 doubles players Makenzie Eichelkraut and Mika Moreland (6-2, 7-5)
Girls volleyball
Earlville def. Hiawatha 25-11, 25-19: In Little Ten play, the Red Raiders (4-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten with a dominant performance led by Hannah Pfaff (six aces), Mady Olson (five kills), Nevaeh Sansone (seven kills, nine digs) and Brooklyn Guelde (eight assists).
Newark def. LaMoille 25-6, 25-11: At Newark, the host Norsemen (5-0 overall, 2-0 LTC) also remained undefeated. Addi Ness put down four kills, while Lauren Ulrich, Kodi Rizzo and Molly Chapman added three kills apiece — Ulrich also with eight assists and three ace serves.
Serena def. Indian Creek 27-25, 25-12: At Serena, the host Huskers were the victors led by Kendall Whiteaker (three kills), Makayla McNally and Abby Johnson (two kills and three blocks each), Sophie Thompson (three blocks, 15 assists) and Paige Sexton (14 kills, three aces).
Peotone def. Streator 27-29, 25-19, 25-15: At Peotone, the visiting Bulldog Spikers (4-5-1 overall, 1-1 ICE) won a marathon first set, but lost the next two. Rilee Talty recorded 25 digs, Zuzu Gonzalez had nine assists and three aces, Alexa Jacobs recorded three kills and as many blocks, Bella Dean tallied seven kills, and Ellie Isermann had six kills, six assists and seven digs.
Fieldcrest def. Eureka 29-27, 25-11: At Minonk, the host Knights recorded the HOIC Conference triumph.
Sophomore/JV girls volleyball
Streator def. Peotone 25-13, 25-12: At Peotone, Shaelun Groesbeck (seven kills), Aubrey Jacobs (11 assists), Mya Zavada (four kills) and Leah Krohe (five aces) led Streator.
Marquette def. Seneca 25-15, 25-23: At Ottawa, Avery Durdan (seven kills, two blocks), Makayla Backos (three kills, five digs, 11 points) and Kealey Rick (three kills, 15 assists, three aces) led Marquette.
Freshman girls volleyball
Peotone def. Streator 20-25, 25-10, 25-15: At Peotone, the Bullpup Spikers received 10 kills apiece from Ava Gwaltney and Sophie Broedlow, as well as 15 assists from Cyra Tupayachi.
Seneca def. Marquette 15-25, 25-22, 15-6: At Bader Gym, the hosts were led by Hayley Ewers (two kills, seven digs), Serenity Guzman (seven digs, two kills), Hailey Abbott (13 points, four digs, three kills) and Ava Offerman (six points, nine assists).