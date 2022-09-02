Streator swears in new police chief John Franklin

Streator’s new police chief John Franklin was sworn-in Thursday, Sept. 1.

Franklin was a retired Chicago police department commander.

He succeeds former Police Chief Robert Turner, who retired from the Streator Police Department on June 26. Deputy Chief Robert Wood had been handling chief duties in an interim basis.

In addition to Franklin’s 28 years on the Chicago Police Department, he has served as police chief in the Chicago suburb of Dolton, which has a population of 21,426, and the Little Rock, Arkansas suburb of Jacksonville, which has a population of 28,364. He also served as an adjunct professor in criminal justice at Daley College from 2011 to 2018.

Franklin was working in security at Blue Star Security, Inc. in Des Plaines, when he accepted the Streator job.