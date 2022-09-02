Marseilles man gets 18 months prison for indecency at Ottawa park

A Marseilles man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for exposing himself at an Ottawa park in spring 2021.
Cameron T. Otto, 46, could have been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to public indecency, elevated to a Class 4 felony (1-3 years in prison) because it was his third such offense.
Though the sentencing range included the possibility of probation and mental health treatment, Otto and defense attorney Doug Kramarsic were unable to persuade La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia to spare him a trip to prison.
“You are again proving to be a danger to the public,” Raccuglia told him.
Otto was charged after an Ottawa city employee reported witnessing a man exposing himself around lunch time May 27 at Fox River Park in Ottawa.
Otto apologized Thursday when offered a chance to speak and Kramarsic argued the bulk of Otto’s criminal record was aged, logged in the early to mid 1990s. Additionally, Otto lost a leg in a workplace accident and Kramarsic said prison would pose “a major hardship” in light of his disability.
But Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said Otto’s “somewhat old” criminal history included two felony sex offenses for which he was imprisoned, followed more recently by acts of public indecency that elevated last year’s act to a felony.
“The recent rash of them is somewhat alarming,” Adams said. “The state’s got some real concerns about Mr. Otto at this point.”