Court Street in Ottawa will be closed during workday starting Sept. 7

Court Street in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic and parking on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Contractors will be working in the street parking lane and sidewalk area located on the east side of Court Street.

The project is expected to be completed within four weeks. During the construction period, contractors advise the parking spaces along the east side of Court Street will remain closed at all times but the northbound traffic lane and parking spaces along the west side of Court Street will be open to vehicles after 4 p.m. on each workday and throughout the weekends.