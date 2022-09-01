The Times Area Roundup: Streator boys soccer blanks Cornerstone Christian, improves to 7-1

The Streator boys soccer team continued a strong start to the season with a 4-0 home triumph over Cornerstone Christian Academy from Bloomington on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (7-1) received goals from Moe Bacon, Brady Grabowski, Landon Muntz and Landen Mascote, while Adam Williamson registered two assists and Parker Phills and Noah Russow one each. In net, Andrew Vogel made three saves and Noah Camp two saves to combine on the clean sheet.
Earlville 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, the Red Raiders rolled in opening the Little Ten Conference season with a victory over the Royals.
Griffin Cook (three assists) and Trenton Fruit (assist) each scored three goals for Earlville (2-1, 1-0), with Diego Vazquez posting a pair of scores. Michael Clemens, Carlos Gonzalez and Garett Cook each had an assist.
Rochelle 11, Sandwich 2: At Rochelle, the Indians open the Interstate 8 season with a loss to the Hubs.
Cesar Garcia and Luis Beaz scored goals for Sandwich (1-5, 0-1), while keeper Kayden Page recorded 25 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Woodland def. Cornerstone Christian Academy, 25-23, 25-21: At Bloomington, the Warriors improved to 9-1 on the season with the straight-set win over the Cyclones.
Woodland used solid efforts from Kaleigh Benner (seven points, two aces, four digs), Cloee Johnston (13 kills, one block), Emma Highland (four kills, five digs), Malayna Pitte (one block) and Kaiden Connor (five digs) in the victory.
Sandwich def. Somonauk, 25-12, 25-21: At Somonauk, the Indians evened their season mark to 2-2 with the win over the Bobcats.
Sandwich was led by solid performances from Alexis Sexton (12 assists, four digs, six points, two kills), Kaylin Herren (five kills), Claire Allen (four digs, three kills), Alexis Sinetos (three blocks, three kills) and Maddie Hill (nine digs, four kills, five points).
Somonauk (3-3) was paced by Josie Rader (14 digs, five kills), Amelia Grace (three aces, 12 digs), Haley McCoy (seven digs) and Whitney Andrews (five assists).
GIRLS TENNIS
Sycamore 3, Ottawa 2: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility on Tuesday, the Pirates opened the Interstate 8 slate with a loss to the Spartans.
Ottawa earned wins from the No. 1 doubles team of Rylee O’Fallon/Jenna Smithmeyer (4-6, 6-4, 6-2) and the No. 3 duo of Mika Moreland/Makenzie Eichelkraut (7-6 (6), 6-3).