Police blotter: September 1, 2022

Namos T. Loving, 25, of Streator, was picked up on three La Salle County warrants for failure to appear at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 901 Grant St., La Salle police said. Police charges of resisting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer were tendered to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office after Loving allegedly provided a false name and then “began to fight with police when asked about his true identity,” police said.
Mohammed W. Shukri, 23, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and speeding Wednesday at Ottawa and 15th avenues, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.