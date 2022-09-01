La Salle County real estate taxes are due Sept. 7

The second installment of La Salle County’s real estate taxes are due Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Illinois statute requires a 1.5% per month delinquency penalty beginning the day after the due date. This penalty begins Thursday, Sept. 8.

Residents can pay online with a credit card. Go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.” Credit Card payments may also be made in the treasurer’s office, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by the credit card processors.

Residents may also pay with an e-check or automatic withdrawal from a checking or savings account. To sign up for this service go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.” There is $1.50 per parcel fee for this service. Taxes will be withdrawn on the day before tax due dates.

Residents can pay by phone 1-833-975-2500 with Credit Card or e-check. A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card. There is $1.50 per parcel fee when paying by e-check.

Additionally, residents may pay by check. Make checks payable to La Salle County Collector at local financial institutions, the treasurer’s office via drive-thru drop box, east parking lot on East Etna Road (24 hours), delivered inside during office hours (patience required, there may be long lines) or by mail to the treasurer’s office.

The last day to pay at the local banks is Saturday, Sept. 10. For more information, refer to your tax bill.