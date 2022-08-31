The Times Area Roundup: Marquette volleyball tops Plano in straight sets at Bader

The Marquette volleyball team defeated visiting Plano, 25-21, 25-17, in nonconference action Tuesday at Bader Gym.
The Crusaders were paced by Eva McCallum (six kills, four digs and two aces), Avery Durdan (seven kills), Mary Lechtenberg and Lilly Craig with five kills and two blocks each, Lindsey Kaufmann (nine digs), Maera Jimenez (15 assists, three kills, two blocks) and Kaylee Killelea (12 assists, four kills).
Newark def. Hiawatha, 25-8, 25-10: At Newark, Newark (4-0, 1-0 Little Ten Conference) was led by three kills, five aces and seven assists from Lauren Ulrich, with Dani Peshia and Addi Ness adding five and three kills, respectively, in an LTC win.
Earlville def. Serena, 25-18, 25-22: At Earlville, the Red Raiders improved to 3-0 led by Brooklyn Guelde (11 points, four aces, 10 assists), Nevaeh Sansone (11 points, six aces, five kills, nine digs) and Hannah Pfaff (three kills, 10 digs), in an LTC victory.
Somonauk def. DePue, 25-14, 25-6: At DePue, a 14-point service run in the second set, including nine aces, by Josie Rader (six kills), helped the Bobcats (3-2) open the LTC season with a triumph. Somonauk also received strong outings from Haley McCoy (eight digs, three kills), Riley Snider (three aces, nine assists), Amelia Grace (four aces, four digs) and Baylee Ohlson (six digs).
Hinckley-Big Rock def. Leland, 25-10, 25-9: At Leland, the Panthers fell in their LTC match.
Flanagan-Cornell def. Roanoke-Benson, 27-25, 25-16: At Flanagan, the Falcons (3-2) used top performances from Kortney Harms (seven assists, 13 kills, six digs), Grace Zimmerman (eight kills, 10 digs), Reagan Montello (seven assists, two aces) and Kalynne Kindermann (11 digs) to top the Rockets.
BOYS GOLF
Morris 155, Serena-Newark 168, Coal City 187: At The Creek, the Huskers finished second in the triangular. Camden Figgins tied for medalist honors with a 37 for the Huskers, who also received solid efforts from Hudson Stafford (40), Carson Baker (45) and Braxton Hart (46).
Sandwich 180, Seneca 182, Plano 254: At Cedardell Golf Club, led by Kadin Kern’s 42 the Indians improved to 6-1 on the season. Others carding counting scores for Sandwich were Noah Campbell (45), Chance Lange (46) and Kai Kern (47).
Seneca was paced by Kaleb Powell’s medalist score of 40, followed by Keegan Murphy (46), Grant Siegel (47) and Ryker Terry (49).
BOYS SOCCER
Streator 3, Herscher 1: At Herscher, the Bulldogs fell behind early to the Tigers in their Illinois Central Eight Conference opener but rebounded with goals from Nick Pollet (assisted by Brady Grabowski), Noah Russow (penalty kick) and Landon Muntz (assisted by Brian Huichapa and Parker Phills) to improve to 6-1 overall.
Illinois Valley Central 1, Ottawa 0: At King Field, the Pirates fell to 4-2 on the season.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Seneca wins title at Ottawa: At Catlin Park, Seneca – led by a first-place finish on the 3-mile course by Austin Aldridge (17 minutes, 50 seconds) – scored 31 points with the hosts finishing second with 38 points and Mendota third with 63.
The Fighting Irish also had counting finishes/times from Chris Poyner (3rd, 18:57), Logan Pasakarnis (4th, 19:29), Connor Pabian (13th, 22:23), Nate Sprinkel (14th, 22:42), Drew Danek (15th, 22:52) and Calvin Maierhofer (16th, 22:57). Ottawa’s Liam Tripple (19:31) and Lucas Farabaugh (19:57) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, with Gabriel Nye (9th, 21:41), Oliver Ruvalcaba (10th, 21:42), Sean Farrell (12th, 21:45), Tyler Leach (17th, 23:07) and Grant Smithmeyer (18th, 23:28) also posting counting times.
Marquette’s Joe Amicon placed 20th in 23:51.
Sandwich trio top 40 at Spartan Invite: At Kishwaukee College, Sandwich did not field enough runners to post a team score, but its three entries all finished in the top 40 of 152. The Indians were led by Max Cryer’s 19th-place finish in 17 minutes, 14.8 seconds, followed by Wyatt Miller (23rd, 17:18) and Dayton Beatty (40th, 17:57.9).
Pontiac 21, Prairie Central 50, Streator 63: At Pontiac, the Bulldogs placed third in the triangular, but Kody Danko finished first individually in a time of 17:10.4. Streator runners also finishing in the top 30 were Ryan Seaton (15th, 20:53.3), Chance Robart (20th, 22:15.3), Nick Adams (22nd, 22:35.5) and Chase Lane (30th, 24:16.9).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Seneca tops at Catlin Park: At Catlin Park, Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor (20:04) and Ashley Alsvig (21:08) finished 1-2 to help the Fighting Irish score 23 points to defeat Ottawa (38) and Marquette (74).
Seneca also had counting times/places from Gracie Steffes (4th, 22:34), Lily Mueller (7th, 23:21), Natalie Misener (9th, 24:18), Ruthie Steffes (11th, 26:49) and Lauren Cronkrite (13th, 28:14). Ottawa’s Grace Carroll placed third with a time of 22:05, followed by teammates Eva Heimsoth (5th, 22:38), Addyson Miller (8th, 23:46), Kendra Martin (10th, 24:24), Madison Towne (12th, 27:01), Emma Heiser (15th, 28:25) and Ava Downey (16th, 28:40). Marquette’s Maggie Jewett finished sixth in 22:43, with the Crusaders also receiving top-25 finishes from Morgan Nelson (14th, 28:18), Keely Nelson (21st, 29:23) and Ella Biggins (23rd, 29:41).
Weber wins at Spartan Invite: At Kishwaukee College, Sandwich freshman Sundara Weber topped the field of 101 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 1.1 seconds at the Sycamore Spartan Invite.
The Indians, fifth of 13 teams, also received strong runs from Joanna Rivera (25th, 21:32.9), Emily Urbanski (33rd, 21:58.5), Erin Lissman (49th, 22:59.7), Hannah Treptow (50th, 23:07.1) and Emma White (94th, 28:15.8).
Pontiac 19, Streator 42: At Pontiac, the Bulldogs had three runners – Abby Seaton (3rd, 24:15.9), Alyssa Arambula (8th, 30:43.7) and Cherish Frederick-Jordan (9th, 30:44.2) – finish in the top 10.
GIRLS TENNIS
Streator 3, Coal City 2: At Coal City, the Bulldogs captured all three doubles matches – including No. 2 Marissa Vickers/Franchesca Rodriguez earning a come-from-behind, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 win to break the tie – to slip past the Coalers in their only head-to-head Illinois Central Eight Conference match of the season.
The duos of No. 1 Syria Zuniga/Charlee Bourell (6-3, 6-3) and No. 3 Madelyn Wahl/Danielle Sterner (6-1, 6-2) also were victorious for Streator.
Sycamore 3, Ottawa 2: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Pirates fell to the Spartans in Interstate 8 play.
SOPHOMORE VOLLEYBALL
Streator def. Lisle, 25-21, 25-21: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, leading the way for the hosts were Shaelyn Groesbeck (six kills, four digs, four aces), Aubrey Jacobs (eight assists, two aces, one kill) and Kenzie Reinhold (three kills, three aces).
Marquette def. Plano, 25-11, 25-16: At Bader Gym, the Crusaders were led by 10 kills from Avery Durdan, while Makayla Backos added five kills, Kealey Rick passed for 15 assists, and Caleigh Rick served up 12 points (four aces).
JV GIRLS TENNIS
Sycamore 5, Ottawa 0: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Corsairs came up short in both singles and all three doubles matches.
JV FOOTBALL
Marquette 6, Aurora Christian 6: At Gould Stadium on Monday, the Crusaders and Eagles played to a tie. MA’s Rush Keefer returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown.
FRESHMAN VOLLEYBALL
Streator def. Lisle, 25-19, 25-17: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, Sophie Broedlow paced the home team with 10 kills and seven aces. Ava Gwaltney served three aces, Cyra Tupayachi passed for 15 assists, and Caria Bruton swung for four kills.
Marquette def. Plano, 25-12, 25-13: At Bader Gymnasium, Ava Offerman had 10 assists and three aces for the Crusaders, while Hayley Ewers had four kills and three aces, and Serenity Guzman eight digs and three kills.