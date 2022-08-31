Retrial in bow-and-arrow killing in La Salle County now set for Nov. 28

The 2015 bow-and-arrow killing is headed back to trial on Nov. 28.
Bradley French, 29, of Varna, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County court for pre-trial hearing ahead of his second trial for first-degree murder. French was previously convicted of killing Joshua Scaman with a razor-tipped hunting arrow but his conviction was overturned on appeal.
Wednesday’s hearing was supposed to have settled the question of whether jurors can see photos from Scaman’s autopsy. Instead, French’s lawyer asked for a continuance to examine discovery she just learned of. Prosecutors did not object.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. canceled the September trial and moved it just past Thanksgiving to give defense attorney Maureen Williams additional time to prepare.
Ryan also set a Sept. 22 status hearing and rescheduled the hearing on autopsy photos for Nov. 22, the Tuesday before trial.
French was convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years after his first trial; but an appeals court ruled French should have been allowed to argue self-defense, whether the argument is viable or not.
French remains held in La Salle County Jail on $2 million bond.