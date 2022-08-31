Ottawa High School Class of 1972 to celebrate 50th reunion Sept. 24

Ottawa High School Class of 1972 50th reunion is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Knights of Columbus, 401 W. Main St., Ottawa.

There will be musical entertainment, a dinner and cash bar.

The cost is $50 per person, payable in advance. Make check payable to OHS Class of 1972 and mail to 2704 Lainey Ave., Ottawa, IL 61350.

RSVPs need to be returned by Sept. 12.

A golf outing is scheduled to take place at Deer Park Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 22. Note interest on RSVP.

Tickets for Friday’s Homecoming football game will be available at the gate. Join classmates at the east end zone.

Ottawa High School is offering a guided tour of the building at 9:30 a.m., Saturday Sept. 24, for all to see the changes and updates made since the class attended.

For further information email barbara0909@sbcglobal.net