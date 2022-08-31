Local Sports Digest: Tim Stoddard set to appear at Peru Mall card show

Tim Stoddard set to appear in Peru
Former Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees pitcher Tim Stoddard is scheduled to sign autographs from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Illinois Valley SportsCard and Collectible Show at Peru Mall on Saturday, Sept. 3. The event features free admission, 70 tables of merchandise and will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Shepherd soccer opens with wins
The Shepherd soccer club opened its season with a pair of victories.
The Rams bested Saratoga 6-1 (Maddox Mathews two goals; Aleixo Fernandez two goals and one assist; Luca Fernandez one goal; Rory Moore one goal and two assists); and then beat La Salle Lincoln 4-0 (Landry Brenabarger shutout in goal; Mathews two goals and one assist; Moore one goal; Darien Gutierrez one goal; Michael Schultz assist).
Woodland softball wins a pair
The Woodland Junior High softball team topped Fieldcrest 8-0, led by Addy Ewing (double), Emma Palaschak (double) and Jaelyn Moritz (one-hit shutout with 16 Ks; three hits offensively).
The Junior Warriors also swept Midland, winning 14-0 (Moritz 11 Ks in a no-hitter, Addy Ewing two hits and standout defense, Addi Drysdale standout defense, Lilly Libby two hits) and 7-3 (Palaschak winning pitcher, Libby single and triple).
Shepherd softball now 11-3
In recent action, Shepherd softball:
Won 18-3 over Mendota Holy Cross (Piper Lewis pitching win with 7 Ks, Kendall Biba four hits and four RBIs, Reese Purcell three hits and two RBIs); lost 5-2 to Marquette (Addie Russell 5 strikeouts, Biba two hits); lost 12-1 to Logan (Lewis seven Ks, Joslyn Rose, Ava Linn and Russell two hits apiece); bested Coal City 7-3 (Russell 12 Ks, Mara McCullough one hit and one RBI); blanked Parkside 17-0 (Lily Brewer one hit allowed and five Ks, Lewis three hits and three RBIs, Ashlyn Ganiere three hits and four RBIs); topped Putnam County 14-1 (Brewer no-hitter with five strikeouts, Rose and Purcell two hits and two RBIs); and were 8-4 victors over Pontiac St. Mary’s (Russell seven Ks, two hits each from McCullough, Purcell and Lewis, two RBIs each from Purcell and Ganiere).
Woodland baseball KOs MVK
The Woodland Junior High baseball team topped Mazon-Verona-Kinsman 8-5 thanks to a six-run seventh inning. Parker Hopkins earned the pitching win in relief of Brezdyn Simons (7 Ks). Brayden Matsko (two hits, two RBIs) and Anthony Perrotta (two hits, two runs) led the offense for the Warriors (4-4-1).
Wallace soccer kicks off with wins
The Wallace soccer team opened its season with two wins over Milton Pope. The first was 5-3, with Joey Tipple and Brogan Cantlin scoring two goals each and Parker Torres adding the fifth. The second final was 6-2, with Wallace scores coming courtesy of J.C. Armstrong and Micah Monneyham with three goals apiece.
Streator Youth Soccer results
Here are Streator Youth Soccer scores and standouts (as submitted by coaches) for Weeks 1 and 2:
U8
TNT Lawncare 4, Lions Club 3: standouts — Everett Horsely, Ryan Shegog, Cameron Tutko, Remington Ferguson
SOCU 4, Lori’s Mailbox 0: standouts — Coleman Hanafin, Brayden Rhynes, Korde Brown, Rylee Oakman
Gavin’s Lawncare 2, SHS Soccer 2: standouts — Carson Hasche, Kinzlee Fryman
First State Bank 3, Jake’s Landscaping 1: standouts — Vivian Olson, Jake Ostring, Dominic Arevalo
Squeakers 4, Louie’s Lawncare 1: standouts — Dylan Brown, Jackson Lukach, Camila Mascote, Casiel Flores
SHS Soccer 6, Jake’s Landscaping 3: standouts — Campbell Lesak, Jake Ostring
TNT Lawncare 4, SOCU 3: standouts — Coleman Hanafin
First State Bank 2, Lori’s Mailbox 1: standouts — Kendall Cox, Christopher Walker, Colby Reel, Rhett Limberg
Lions Club 1, Louie’s Lawncare 0: standouts — Diesel Marconi, Trenton Cooper, Paige Clark
Squeakers 5, Gavin’s Lawncare 1: standouts — Oliver Biros, Harvey Volkman
U10
Joe’s Stationhouse 4, State Farm 2: standouts — Jett Abbott, Oliver Kirkreit
Eplin Home Improvement 2, S&M Concrete 0: standouts — Colden Smith, Logan Lansford, Erin Christie, Easton Defenbaugh
Feken Trucking 4, Broadway 1: standouts — Deken Doty, Hannah Decker, Kali Muncy, Camila Flores
The Eastwood 6, Chipper’s 0: standouts — Sebastian Robertson, Andrew Cunningham, Cooper Masley, Blaze Kolesar
Eplin Home Improvement 2, Chipper’s 2: standouts — Mason Vickers, Etzio Pinney
State Farm 5, S&M Concrete 2: standouts — Lily Day, Graham Diaz, Lennox Marin, Luca Chalkey
Joe’s Stationhouse 8, Broadway 1: standouts — Piper Brandenburg, Wesley Lemrise
The Eastwood 5, Feken Trucking 2: standouts — Kaelynn Johnson, Kash Weibel, Olivia Decker, Izzabella Fredrick
U12
Vactor 6, Jerry’s 3: standouts — Tyler Park, Kesleigh Carter, Kolton Muntz, Emma Lukach
Legends 6, Sunbelt 3: standouts — Paxson Thorp, Cooper Gallick, Ella Sokol, Eastin Paul
Bill Walsh 5, Frank’s Pet Shop 1: standouts — Rece Diaz, Phoenix Velazquez, Jade Wiesbrock, Grayson Mascote
Frank’s Pet Shop 5, Sunbelt 4: standouts — Noah Kolojay, Kellen Gassman, Jaxson Rzasa, Owen Taylor
Legends 5, Jerry’s 3: standouts — Alaris Luciano, Kiena Knox, Aiden Johnson, Marshall Bailey
Bill Walsh 3, Vactor 3: standouts — Hunter Nettlingham, Angelo Fazio
U15
Hatzer & Son 7, More on Main 3
Virago 4, Elite Luxury Bus 0
Elite Luxury Bus 4, Hatzer & Son 0
Virago 7, More on Main 0