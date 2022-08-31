La Salle County Health Department to host food service seminar Sept. 12 in La Salle

The La Salle County Health Department will sponsor its 28th annual Food Service Seminar on Monday, Sept. 12 at Senica’s Oak Ridge, U.S. 6, La Salle.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Registration is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. The seminar will begin at 8:30 and will conclude at about 4 p.m.

The day will consist of speakers from Orkin Pest Control, the Illinois Department of Public Health, Peoria County Health Department, Lake County Health Department, Sysco/Ecolab and the village of Hoffman Estates.

They will provide information on pest control, the IDPH food program update, cold brew, risk based inspections and intervention strategies, cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting and what to expect during a health inspection.

September is National Food Safety Education Month. It provides an opportunity to raise awareness about steps that can be taken to prevent food poisoning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates each year roughly one in six Americans (or 48 million people) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases. Food safety is an important public health priority.

Foodborne illness is a common and costly problem, however, it is preventable. National public health surveillance data provides some insight into the causes of food borne illness, types of implicated foods and where food borne outbreaks occur. This information is routinely evaluated by local health departments in an effort to implement food safety strategies to prevent and control food borne illness within the community.

Per CDC guidelines, as you prepare and handle food, follow these four steps to help prevent foodborne illness (also called food poisoning):

⦁ Clean: Wash your hands, utensils and surfaces often when you cook.

⦁ Separate: Raw meat, turkey, chicken, seafood, and eggs can spread germs. Separate them from cooked food and fresh produce.

⦁ Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure foods are cooked to an internal temperature that kills germs.

⦁ Chill: Refrigerate perishable foods (foods likely to spoil or go bad quickly) and leftovers within 2 hours, or within 1 hour if the food is exposed to temperatures above 90 degrees (like a hot car or summer picnic).

For more information about National Food Safety Education Month, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/education-month.html. To pre-register for the food service seminar, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or visit www.lasallecountyil.gov.