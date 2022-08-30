The Times Area Roundup: Marquette, Streator volleyball score Monday night triumphs

At Braidwood on Monday, the Marquette volleyball team defeated Reed-Custer 25-14, 25-21 in nonconference competition.
Lindsey Kaufmann served up three aces and 10 digs for the Crusaders, with Eva McCallum and Lilly Craig adding five kills apiece. Craig and Mary Lechtenberg put down two blocks each, Kaylee Killela pushed 12 assists, Maera Jiminez had 10 assists, and Nora Rinearson added five digs. Putting down three kills each were Avery Durdan, Killelea and Jiminez
Streator def. Pontiac 25-16, 25-21: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldog Spikers (3-4-1) took care of Pontiac in straight sets led by a balanced attack.
Rilee Talty (17 digs, three aces), Ellie Isermann (13 assists), Sophia Pence (three kills, five digs), Devin Elias (three kills), Alexa Jacobs (four kills, two blocks) and Bella Dean (five kills, five digs) led Streator.
Boys golf
Hall 172, Marquette 176, Fieldcrest 179: At Spring Creek, the hosts defeated both the Crusaders and Knights led by Landen Plym’s medalist score of 38.
Morris 157, Seneca 178: At The Creek, the Irish were defeated despite a 40 from Kaleb Powell and 44s from Grant Siegel and Keegan Murphy.
Sophomore girls volleyball
Pontiac def. Streator 22-25, 25-19, 15-9: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, Kenna Ondrey (11 digs), Aubrey Jacobs (eight assists) and Mya Zavada (four kills, four aces) led Streator.
Freshman girls volleyball
Pontiac def. Streator 25-12, 25-21: At the Bloomington Street Gym, the Bullpup Spikers were paced by eight kills apiece from Sophie Broedlow and Ava Gwaltney.