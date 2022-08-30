Police blotter: August 30, 2022

Randy L. Schomas, 63, of Ottawa, was charged with failure to yield after a two-vehicle crash at 1:26 p.m. Monday on Dayton Road at Veterans Drive, Ottawa police said. Schomas was charged after colliding with a vehicle driven by Ron A. Hattner, of La Salle, police said.
Donna Casey-Schultz, 54, homeless, was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at 9:54 a.m. Monday at a construction site in the 400 block of South Vermillion Street, Streator police said. There, police said, she cut a lock to the building, changed the door locks inside and claimed residency.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.