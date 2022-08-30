La Salle County grand jury: August 30, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Anthony Martin, 35, of Leland (residential burglary; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Kiley Szafranski, 44, of Marseilles (domestic battery); Edward Mayerchin, 45, of La Salle (driving while revoked); Samuel Guerrero, 38, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Michael West, 63, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Bryan Page, 40, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Marcelo Rocha, 36, of La Salle (two counts of child pornography); Sean Carroll, 28, of Oswego (two counts of aggravated DUI); Joshua Chapman, 38, of Streator (theft); Edwin Figueroa, 38, of Streator (domestic battery); Michael Thompson, 27, of Ottawa (aggravated DUI); Joshua Youssi, 22, homeless (two counts of violation of the sex offender registry); Myron Lesley, 23, of Mendota (two counts of aggravated battery); Marcus Baltimore, 55, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Richard Crowl, 47, of Ottawa (two counts of violation of the sex offender registry); Reagan Ward, 35, of Harris, Texas (aggravated battery); Cynthia Cannone, 39, of Naplate (aggravated DUI).