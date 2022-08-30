Eyes on Enterprise: Changes ahead at Main Street Market in Streator

A few businesses at Main Street Market, 317 E. Main St., Streator, will be closed in September as they prepare to relocate within the building.
Legends Apparel has temporarily closed for renovations and will reopen Sunday, Oct. 1, on the second floor.
Sweet Dream candy company temporarily closed last week for renovations and also will reopen Oct. 1 with the new Inspired Whisk. The former Inspired Whisk, a kitchenware store under the ownership of Rachel O’Connor, closed.
