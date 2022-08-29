Robert Hasty will challenge Dan Aussem for Ottawa mayor seat

Citing three tenets, businessman Robert Hasty announced Sunday night he is running for mayor of Ottawa.

He is the first person to announce a challenge of incumbent Mayor Dan Aussem, who announced in June he will seek re-election. The election is set for April 2023.

Robert Hasty will run for Ottawa mayor in spring 2024. (Annette Barr Photography Studio)

He said he promises his administration will provide transparency as to where and how tax dollars are being spent to not only share with citizens but also hold officials accountable; secondly, he said he will commit to research and implement needed avenue to help lower cost of living; and finally he will work diligently towards growing Ottawa with a vision for generations to come.

The Ottawa High School graduate said his experience establishing and growing his Farmers Insurance Group office in the past 16 years will allow him “to look for creative ways to manage and create opportunities that will make significant impacts towards our everyday life.”

“As an active participant in our city’s events and community and vocal advocate of all our local businesses, I have cultivated relationships and developed a reputation for being honest and fair-minded with an ability to get things done,” Hasty said in a Sunday night press release.

Hasty said it is crucial for the mayor to have more than a comprehensive plan for developing projects, such as the Riverfront development, the elevation of Green Street and the redesign of Allen Park.

“That person needs to also ‘believe’ in that plan,” Hasty emphasized. “It is necessary to believe in a plan that is broad and will encompass every opportunity for not only quality of life but economic development. I plan to work with the community to see that the future of Ottawa is one built with purpose and identity and not one that is simply reacting or performing business as usual.”

In 2022, Hasty was awarded the Ethyl M. Strong Ambassador of the Year award from the Ottawa chamber.

For more information email me Hasty at together@hasty4mayor.com, or go to his website hasty4mayor.com or find him on Facebook at “Robert Hasty for Mayor.”