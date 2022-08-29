Police blotter: August 29, 2022

James M. Burris, 39, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 3:46 a.m. Sunday in his residence, La Salle police said.
Royce A. Edgcomb, 30, of Peru, was charged with disorderly conduct at 1:17 p.m. Sunday at Second and Marquette streets, La Salle police said.
Paul B. Jandejska, 28, of Marseilles, was charged with driving while suspended at 12:39 p.m. Saturday at First Avenue and Sixth Street, Mendota police said.
Andrew Escatel, 42, of Mendota, was charged with DUI at 10:02 p.m. Sunday at U.S. 52 and Route 251, Mendota police said.
Tremayne D. Cherry, 31, of Joliet, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Friday in the 1100 block of First Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Jordan A. Wilkinson, 25, of Ottawa, was picked up on an original La Salle County warrant charging him with domestic battery Friday at Chestnut and West Marquette streets, Ottawa police said.
Marikay L. Keen, 39, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Friday in her residence, Ottawa police said.
Jovannah M. Bugg, 48, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance, failure to signal and was picked up on a Warren County warrant for failure to appear (fraud) Saturday in the 500 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Zachary J. Peed, 28, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday in the 700 block of West Madison Street, Ottawa police said.
Kiley A. Szafranski, 44, of Marseilles, was charged with driving while revoked Sunday in the 300 block of Midwestern Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Casey J. Nagle, 38, of rural Ottawa, was charged with DUI (drugs), failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance following a single-vehicle crash at 5:41 a.m. Saturday on South Columbus Street just south of West Stevenson Road, Ottawa police said. There were no injuries.
Ronald E. Sorenson, 68, of Streator, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance following a two-vehicle crash at 10:19 p.m. Friday on Route 23 the Veterans Bridge, Ottawa police said. Sorenson was charged after colliding with a vehicle driven by Kara S. Kistenfeger, of Ottawa, who reported a minor injury to Ottawa police but was not hospitalized.
Brent A. Davis, 31, of Tonica was charged with DUI and speeding at 12:40 a.m. Sunday at North 2551st (Ben Samek) Road and Route 251, Peru police said.
Francisco Sandoval, 28, of Mendota was charged with retail theft at 4:12 p.m. Sunday Walmart, Peru police said.
Miranda R. Arteaga, 40, of Chicago was charged with no valid driver’s license, disobeying a stop sign and no insurance at 12:55 a.m. Sunday on Route 251 and Shooting Park Road, Peru police said.
Bowe J. Osborn, 43, of La Salle was charged with criminal trespass to state-supported land at 7:09 a.m. Saturday at Illinois Valley Regional Airport after being issued a trespass warning from the airport on Friday, Peru police said
Quentin M. Bresley, 23, of Peru was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and improper display of registration at 10:07 p.m. Friday at Route 251 and Midtown Road, Peru police said.
Andrew Ross, 21, of Streator, was charged with domestic battery at 8:45 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1700 block of North Bloomington Street, Streator police said.
A 17-year-old Streator boy was charged with no valid driver’s license, no insurance, unsafe equipment and no valid registration at 7:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Otter Creek Street, Streator police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.