The Times Area Roundup: Somonauk spikers 2nd at Breakout; Earlville soccer 3rd at War on 34

At the Somonauk Breakout Tournament, the host Bobcats volleyball team claimed second place, scoring victories over Leland (25-14, 22-25, 25-16) and Hinckley-Big Rock (25-21, 14-25, 26-24). The Bobcats’ lone loss was to champion Putnam County (25-22, 19-25, 25-20).
Leaders for Somonauk (2-2) included Josie Rader (23 kills, 26 digs, seven aces), Haley McCoy (30 digs, eight aces), Riley Snider (31 assists, eight aces), Ali McBride (27 digs, six aces) and Amelia Grace (22 digs).
Marquette takes title in Colfax: At Colfax, the Marquette Crusaders volleyball team closed out the opening week of the season Saturday by capturing the championship of he Ridgeview Invitational.
Streator avenges loss to Ottawa: At the Ottawa Invitational, the Streator Bulldog Spikers and host Pirates met to finish their days in the place round, with Streator triumphing to avenge a loss to Ottawa early in the week.
Streator finished 1-2-1 in the tournament, led by Bella Dean (11 kills), Emma Rambo (19 assists, nine kills), Alexa Jacobs (seven kills, seven blocks), Ellie Isermann (nine assists, four aces) and Rilee Talty (25 digs).
Boys soccer
Earlville 3rd in War on 34: The host Red Raiders placed third in their War on 34 Tournament, defeating Morris 1-0 in a shootout, winning the penalty-shot tiebreaker 4-2. Garett Cook recorded seven saves in regulation.
Earlville earlier fell to La Salle-Peru in another shootout, 2-1. Cook recorded six saves, while Diego Vazquez scored the Red raiders’ lone regulation goal, assisted by Griffin Cook.
Sandwich winless at Serena: At the Serena Invitational, Sandwich suffered losses to both Serena (7-0) and Ottawa (4-0). Keeper Johnathan Carlson made 25 saves over the two losses.
Boys golf
Pirates 3rd at Geneseo: At the Geneseo Invitational held at TPC Deer Run, Ottawa scored a 324 to place third as a team behind the host Maple Leafs’ 318 and champion Naperville Central’s 317.
Drake Kaufman led Ottawa with an 18-hole round of 76, followed by Jonathan Cooper’s 78 and 85s courtesy of both Colt Bryson and Chandler Creedon.
Football
Seneca 35, Westville 33: At Westville on Saturday night, the visiting Fighting Irish opened the new season with a victory, holding for dear life after leading 35-20 heading into the fourth quarter but by just two after a pick-6 with five and a half minutes remaining.
Nathan Grant saved the day late, running down an errant punt snap in his own end zone and running it across midfield to flip the field position.
Seneca churned up 494 yards from scrimmage, including 469 on the ground led by 100-yard performances from Asher Hamby (128 yards, two TDs), Collin Wright (122 yards, two TDs) and Grant (119 yards), with Braden Ellis adding 84 yards and another touchdown.
Chris Peura (two tackles for loss) and Hamby (six tackles) led the Irish defense.
“Great win for us,” said Seneca coach Terry Maxwell. “Very physical Westville team we were able to move the ball well on. Our run game was firing well. Line, tight ends and backs did a fantastic job blocking.”
Seneca (1-0) is scheduled to host its home opener Friday against the Hoopeston Area co-op (0-1).
JV football
Plano 30, Ottawa 0: At King Field on Friday, the Corsairs (0-1) received 61 rushing yards from Archer Cechowicz and six tackles apiece by Ryker Reynolds and Caden Lage.