The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa, Streator, Serena boys soccer all score lopsided victories

At Princeton on Thursday, the Ottawa High boys soccer team defeated the host Tigers 5-1.
Princeton put in the game’s first goal, then the Pirates put in the rest starting with Evan Snook’s strike at the 25:30 mark (assist from Ethan Cela). Connor Diederich (Christian Solis), Adam Gross (penalty kick), Cela (Solis assist) and Gross (another penalty kick) provided the rest of the scoring.
Streator 5, Plano 0: At Streator, the host Bulldogs blanked the Reapers to move to 3-0. Noah Camp made eight saves in the shutout.
Brady Grabowski scored a hat trick for Streator (two assists from Landon Muntz, one from Parker Phillis), with Brian Huichapa (Adam Williamson assist) and Noah Russow also adding goals.
Reed-Custer 3, Sandwich 2: At Braidwood, the visiting Indians (0-2) lost a close one despite 20 saves in net from goalie Johnathan Carlson and strong offensive showings courtesy of Luis Baez and Kayden Page.
Serena 5, Aurora Central Catholic 0: At Serena, the host Huskers received two goals from Tanner Faivre and one apiece courtesy of Braxton Hart, Richie Armour and Hudson Stafford in addition to Carson Baker’s first career shutout in goal with nine saves.
Armour, Hunter Staton (2), Faivre and Cam Figgins had assists.
Girls tennis
Ottawa 5, Princeton 0: At Ottawa, the host Pirates swept Princeton to move to 1-0 in duals.
Doubles wins were recorded by Rylee O’Fallon and Jenna Smithmeyer at No. 1 (6-1, 6-0), Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0) and MaKenzie Eichelkraut and Mika Moreland at No. 3 (6-1, 6-1), while at singles Pirates winners were Emma Cushing at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0) and Layne Krug at No. 2 (6-0 6-1).
Girls golf
Ottawa 217, Fieldcrest 220, Princeton 223: At Wyaton Hills, the Pirates were triumphant led by medalist Marlie Orlandi’s 51. Hannah Duggan (52), Payton Nodland (57) and Sam Rivera (57) rounded out the Ottawa scorecard.
Kaneland 177, Sandwich 267: At Edgebrook, the Indians fell despite a 56 from Melody Goldstein and Georgia Vehe’s 60.
Boys golf
Manteno 162, Streator 166: At The Eastwood, the host Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) suffered their first match-play loss of the season to Illinois Central Eight Conference rival Manteno despite Kylen Krasnican’s medalist and career-best 38.
Jaydon Nambo (40), Cole Park (41) and Cooper Spears (47) closed out the Streator scoring.
Ottawa 159, Kaneland 169, La Salle-Peru 174: At Hughes Creek, the Pirates continued their early-season dominance paced by a 38 from Drake Kaufman.
Jacob Armstrong and Seth Cooper each added 40s for Ottawa, with Jonathan Cooper closing out the team scoring with a 41.
Girls volleyball
Seneca def. Midland 25-10, 25-8: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (3-0) rolled to victory. Sophie Cato put down nine kills, while Neely Hougas tallied 15 assists.
Marquette def. Henry-Senachwine 25-15, 25-22: At Henry, the visiting Crusaders earned their first win of the young season in convincing fashion.
Leaders for Marquette included Eva McCallum (nine kills), Kaylee Killelea (seven kills, 16 assists), Lilly Craig and Avery Durdan (six kills and two blocks each), Maera Jiminez (17 assists) and Lindsey Kaufmann (10 digs).
Serena def. Hall 25-15, 25-17: At Spring Valley, the visiting Huskers triumphed to move to 3-0 on the season.
Abby Johnson (three kills), Sophie Thompson (17 assists) and Paige Sexton (13 kills, four aces) led the Serena attack.
Football
Milford/Cissna Park 67, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 16: At Milford on Thursday, FCW trailed 48-0 at halftime of an eventual Illinois 8-Man Football Association season-opening loss.
The Falcons are scheduled to return to action in Week 2 with a visit to Champaign to face St. Thomas More.
JV boys soccer
Streator 5, Plano 0: At Streator, Nolan Price, Dalton Sliker, David Paton, Connor Decker and Isaac Fowler scored goals for the Bullpups, with keepers Andrew Vogel and Aiden Haag combining on the shutout.
JV girls tennis
Ottawa 3, Princeton 2: At Ottawa, the Corsairs received triumphs from Gabby Cooper (8-4) and Zulee Moreland (8-1) in singles play and from the doubles team of Rylee Harsted and Delaney Coffey (8-4).
JV girls volleyball
Marquette def. Henry-Senachwine 25-20, 16-25, 25-22: At Henry, Marquette leaders included Avery Durdan (12 kills, four aces), Makayla Backos (nine digs, six kills), Lilia Muffler (four kills) and Kealey Rick (25 assists, four kills).