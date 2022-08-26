South side of Madison Street in Ottawa will be closed for 2 weeks as contractors work on parking spaces

The south side of the 100 block of West Madison Street in Ottawa between La Salle and Court streets will be closed to all through traffic and parking beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

Contractors will be working in the street, parking lane and sidewalk area on the north side of the downtown La Salle County courthouse in preparation for new angle parking spaces.

The project is expected to be completed within two weeks.

During the construction period, contractors advise the parking lane spaces will remain closed at all times but the eastbound through traffic lane will be open to vehicles after 4 p.m. each workday and throughout the weekends.