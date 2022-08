Ottawa is seeking input on the types of amenities and activities to revitalize Allen Park.

A public meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 301 W. Madison St.

Ottawa will be applying for an Open Space Lands Development grant from Illinois Department of Natural Resources to redevelop Allen Park.

For more information, contact Tami Koppen at 815-433-0161, ext. 240. Suggestions may also be sent to tkoppen@cityofottawa.org