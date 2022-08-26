La Salle County GOP drops appeal over 2020 election

The push by La Salle County Republicans to overturn some 2020 election results is over.
Attorneys confirmed oral arguments scheduled Aug. 30 before the Third District Appellate Court were canceled after the case was voluntarily dismissed.
County GOP Chairman Larry Smith took action in 2020 against County Clerk Lori Bongartz over her handling of mail-in votes. He tried to reverse the outcomes for state house and state’s attorney, won by Democrats Lance Yednock and Todd Martin, respectively.
The challenge to Yednock’s win was later withdrawn. Then, Grundy County Judge Scott Belt threw out the challenge to Martin’s win.
Neither Smith nor Bongartz returned messages seeking comment before press time Friday.