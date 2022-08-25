Police blotter: August 25, 2022

Thomas W. Davis, 32, of Minonk, was picked up on a Lee County Warrant for failure to appear (no valid driver’s license) at 11:26 p.m. Monday at U.S. 34 and Welland Road, Mendota police said.
Lamirand A. Scott, 31, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (retail theft) at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, Mendota police said.
Armando Liquez, 44, of Palos Heights, was charged with driving while suspended and improper backing at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at 12th Street and Fourth Avenue, Mendota police said.
Nathaniel Kloss, 25, of rural Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and failure signal at Wednesday in the 1500 block of Paul Street, Ottawa police said.
Keith Kazirskis, 39, homeless, was charged with retail theft and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Wednesday in the 3000 block of Route 71, Ottawa police said.
Michael D. Leach, 21, of Marseilles, was charged with failure to give information after a striking a parked car at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 17 on West Jackson Street just east of Armstrong Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.